Lowry's rise up the world rankings continues as he earns another big payday

SHANE LOWRY’S HOT streak continued apace over the weekend as he recorded a third straight top-1o finish on the PGA Tour, with his strong showing at the RBC Canadian Open earning him valuable world ranking and FedEx Cup points.

Lowry, following on from tied-third in the RBC Heritage Classic and tied-eighth at the USPGA Championship, carded a closing 67 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to finish on 15-under par.

It was another good weekend for Lowry. Source: Nathan Denette

While American Webb Simpson holed a chip on the 18th to secure a tie for second alongside Lowry behind Rory McIlroy, the Offaly native earned a cheque for $820,000 and moved from 39th to 32nd in the latest world rankings.

Before his victory in Abu Dhabi at the start of the year, Lowry had started 2019 in 74th, while last week’s performance also moves him up to 65th in the FedEx Cup rankings and well on course for a place in the lucrative end of season playoffs.

It was a memorable weekend for the Irish in Ontario as McIlroy — now up to third in the world — blitzed the field, firing a scintillating nine-under 61 on Sunday to run away with the title by a massive seven strokes less than a week before the US Open.

McIlroy netted a cool $1.35 million for his win, but Graeme McDowell earned a prize money can’t buy by qualifying for the 148th Open at Royal Portrush next month with a final-round 68.

McDowell booked his ticket with a sensational 25-foot putt on 18 to assure himself of a place at his home course by virtue of being one of the three players inside the top-10 not already guaranteed a berth at the Open.

McDowell’s tied-eighth finish also sees him move up to 101th in the world from 121st.

