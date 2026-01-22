SHANE LOWRY BOUNCED back from his Dubai Invitational disappointment as he opened with a two-under par 70 at the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy finished his opening round on one-over par, his card blemished by double-bogey on the par-five 18th where he found the water in front of the green after laying up with his second shot.
At the time of writing, Pádraig Harrington sits on two-under thru 13, while Tom McKibbin is currently one-under thru 13.
After making the turn in one-under, Lowry needed to be at his resourceful best on the par-four fifth, controlling a superb approach shot off the cart path to within ten feet and then two-putting to save par.
Shane Lowry leads Irish charge on opening morning of Dubai Desert Classic
SHANE LOWRY BOUNCED back from his Dubai Invitational disappointment as he opened with a two-under par 70 at the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.
The Clara native sits five shots off the pace set by early clubhouse leader Francesco Molinari on seven-under.
Rory McIlroy finished his opening round on one-over par, his card blemished by double-bogey on the par-five 18th where he found the water in front of the green after laying up with his second shot.
At the time of writing, Pádraig Harrington sits on two-under thru 13, while Tom McKibbin is currently one-under thru 13.
After making the turn in one-under, Lowry needed to be at his resourceful best on the par-four fifth, controlling a superb approach shot off the cart path to within ten feet and then two-putting to save par.
The Clara native then played his way out of trouble on eight after finding a fairway bunker off the tee, hitting the heart of the green and then rolling in a 24-footer for birdie.
Updates to follow….
