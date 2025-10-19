Shane Lowry finishes tied for third at DP World India Championship

SHANE LOWRY has finished tied for third at the DP World India Championship today.

The Offaly native was in contention going into the final day, as he finished three shots off the lead on Saturday.

A round-four 68 meant Lowry had to settle for a share of third place, along with England’s Alex Fitzpatrick and Thriston Lawrence of South Africa, who all finished on 18 under par.

English star Tommy Fleetwood triumphed with a 65, seeing him finish on 22 under, with Japan’s Keita Nakajima, who had led going into the final day, two shots adrift in second.

Rory McIlroy registered a 71 that meant he finished tied for 26th on 11 under.

Lowry had a promising start with three birdies in his opening eight holes, but a bogey on the ninth saw his chances of triumphing fade.

Advertisement

Further birdies on the 14th and 18th were enough for a top-three finish.

McIlroy began the day tied for 15th on 10 under but had mixed fortunes on the front nine, with two birdies and two bogeys.

The Hollywood native remained somewhat inconsistent thereafter, as birdies on the 11th and 18th were offset by a bogey on the 14th.

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire finished on four under and tied for 56th at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.

South Korea’s Kim Sei-young overcame crippling doubts to win her first LPGA title in five years when she triumphed on home soil by four strokes.

Kim led from the first round to the last at Pine Beach Golf Links on the southwestern tip of South Korea, lifting the trophy after finishing ahead of Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

More to follow

You can view the full leaderboard here for DP World India Championship and here for the BMW Ladies Championship.

