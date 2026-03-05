Shane Lowry gets off to frustrating start at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Updated at 21.47

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY has got off to a difficult start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 38-year-old opened with a two-over-par 74 and sits tied for 55th at the time of writing.

The Offaly native had a solid start and registered an unlikely birdie on the par-five fourth hole after a wild tee shot took a favourable deflection off a tree.

Yet there were mixed fortunes for Lowry thereafter.

Back-to-back bogeys on the ninth and 10th, and the 14th and 15th, were offset by birdies on the 11th and 17th, sinking a 14-foot putt on the latter.

But another bogey on the 18th left the Irishman with an uphill task going into the second round tomorrow.

At the time of writing, the USA’s Daniel Berger holds a three-shot lead after opening with a 63.

Fellow American Collin Morikawa is second after a 66, while a shot further back, Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas and USA’s Cameron Young are tied for third.

At the time of writing, Rory McIlroy is at the halfway point of his round and is tied for 17th on two under par.

