More Stories
Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hits from the fairway on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Alamy Stock Photo
as it stands

Shane Lowry gets off to frustrating start at Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 38-year-old opened with a two over par 74.
8.44pm, 5 Mar 2026

Updated at 21.47

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY has got off to a difficult start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 38-year-old opened with a two-over-par 74 and sits tied for 55th at the time of writing.

The Offaly native had a solid start and registered an unlikely birdie on the par-five fourth hole after a wild tee shot took a favourable deflection off a tree.

Yet there were mixed fortunes for Lowry thereafter.

Back-to-back bogeys on the ninth and 10th, and the 14th and 15th, were offset by birdies on the 11th and 17th, sinking a 14-foot putt on the latter.

But another bogey on the 18th left the Irishman with an uphill task going into the second round tomorrow.

At the time of writing, the USA’s Daniel Berger holds a three-shot lead after opening with a 63.

Fellow American Collin Morikawa is second after a 66, while a shot further back, Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas and USA’s Cameron Young are tied for third.

At the time of writing, Rory McIlroy is at the halfway point of his round and is tied for 17th on two under par.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie