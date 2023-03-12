Advertisement
Shane Lowry.
# Golf
Shane Lowry finishes with final round of two-under at Sawgrass
Scottie Scheffler continues to be in a commanding position.
1 hour ago

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED with a final round of two-under 70 in The Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Overnight leader Scottie Scheffler continues to remain in control as he approaches his back nine, possessing a commanding advantage over the chasing pack.

The PGA Tour flagship event in Florida saw Lowry finish off a tournament that had began with a struggling opening round of 77. 

Lowry turned his form around with a 69 to make the cut, carded four-under 68 yesterday and today’s round saw him finish at four-under for the tournament.

Lowry’s round today featured five birdies and three bogeys, one of those dropped shots arrived on the last, just after he had birdied at the signature 17th hole.

He also grabbed birdies at the 1st, 7th, 9th and 12th holes, with bogeys arriving on the 3rd and 8th holes, both par threes.

More to follow…

