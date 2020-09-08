Shane Lowry confirms Irish Open bid at Galgorm

SHANE LOWRY WILL bid for another Irish Open win when he tees it up at Galgorm Castle Golf Club later this month.

The reigning Open champion exploded onto the scene when he won the Irish Open in 2009 as a 22-year-old amateur.

And Lowry confirmed today that he will return for this year’s tournament which takes place in County Antrim from 24-27 September.

“As a proud Irishman, this event means a lot to me and is always one of the most important tournaments on my schedule each year,” Lowry explained.

“While it’s been extremely challenging for all players to plan their global tournament schedules this season, I wanted to do everything possible to get home to play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and I’m delighted that I’ve been able to commit to this year’s tournament given the circumstances.”

This year’s Irish Open had originally been set to take place Mount Juliet in May but was postponed due to Covid-19 before it was rescheduled to take place in Galgorm this month.

