'I can't wait to get home' - Lowry confirmed for Irish Open at Mount Juliet

SHANE LOWRY HAS confirmed he will play the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny this summer.

The Offaly native, who famously won the tournament in 2009 as an amateur, will play in this year’s event which runs from 29 June-3 July.

Lowry is currently ranked 27th in the world after an excellent recent run of form. The 2019 Open champion enjoyed a career best performance at Augusta earlier this month when finishing in a tie for third and followed up with the same result the following week at the RBC Heritage, a tournament where he came close to winning after finishing a shot outside the play-off.

February’s second place finish at the Honda Classic has also been a factor in his current position of 26th in the FedEx Cup standings.

“I can’t wait to get home and tee it up at the Horizon Irish Open,” Lowry told the European Tour website.

“Everyone knows how much I love this tournament and how much I enjoy playing in front of my home fans, and they’re always so supportive of me so I’m excited to play in front of them again.

“I’ve been really happy with my form over the last few months and my game feels in great shape heading into the summer, so I really hope I can bring my best stuff to Mount Juliet Estate and put myself into contention come Sunday.

“There appears to be a huge amount of momentum around this tournament at the moment and it’s shaping up to be another incredible week at a superb venue.”

