Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

'I can't wait to get home' - Lowry confirmed for Irish Open at Mount Juliet

Lowry famously won the event in 2009 as an amateur.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,012 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5749274
Shane Lowry.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHANE LOWRY HAS confirmed he will play the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny this summer.

The Offaly native, who famously won the tournament in 2009 as an amateur, will play in this year’s event which runs from 29 June-3 July.

Lowry is currently ranked 27th in the world after an excellent recent run of form. The 2019 Open champion enjoyed a career best performance at Augusta earlier this month when finishing in a tie for third and followed up with the same result the following week at the RBC Heritage, a tournament where he came close to winning after finishing a shot outside the play-off.

February’s second place finish at the Honda Classic has also been a factor in his current position of 26th in the FedEx Cup standings.

“I can’t wait to get home and tee it up at the Horizon Irish Open,” Lowry told the European Tour website.

“Everyone knows how much I love this tournament and how much I enjoy playing in front of my home fans, and they’re always so supportive of me so I’m excited to play in front of them again.

“I’ve been really happy with my form over the last few months and my game feels in great shape heading into the summer, so I really hope I can bring my best stuff to Mount Juliet Estate and put myself into contention come Sunday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“There appears to be a huge amount of momentum around this tournament at the moment and it’s shaping up to be another incredible week at a superb venue.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie