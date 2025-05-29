The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry in early contention after opening round of Memorial Tournament
IRELAND’S SHANE Lowry is fourth at the time of writing after the opening round of action at the $20 million Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
The Offaly native is four shots off USA’s Benjamin Griffin, who leads on seven-under-par.
Lowry got off to a strong start as he birdied the second hole thanks to an 11-foot putt.
On the par-five seventh, a brilliant 272-yard shot from the fairway left him with a simple three and a half foot putt for an eagle.
The Irish star suffered a setback on the par-five 11th, with his first dropped shot of the day. He found the rough off the tee, before missing a putt to save par from just under 12 feet.
Lowry produced a birdie on the par-four 13th, before a bogey on the 15th was offset by another birdie on the par-three 16th.
Lowry also trails American duo Max Homa and Collin Morikawa by one and two shots, respectively.
The Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament is a signature event on the PGA Tour.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
as it stands Going Well Golf Memorial tournament Ohio Shane Lowry