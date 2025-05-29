Shane Lowry in early contention after opening round of Memorial Tournament

IRELAND’S SHANE Lowry is fourth at the time of writing after the opening round of action at the $20 million Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The Offaly native is four shots off USA’s Benjamin Griffin, who leads on seven-under-par.

Lowry got off to a strong start as he birdied the second hole thanks to an 11-foot putt.

On the par-five seventh, a brilliant 272-yard shot from the fairway left him with a simple three and a half foot putt for an eagle.

The Irish star suffered a setback on the par-five 11th, with his first dropped shot of the day. He found the rough off the tee, before missing a putt to save par from just under 12 feet.

Lowry produced a birdie on the par-four 13th, before a bogey on the 15th was offset by another birdie on the par-three 16th.

View the leaderboard in full here.

Lowry also trails American duo Max Homa and Collin Morikawa by one and two shots, respectively.

The Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament is a signature event on the PGA Tour.

