Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 14 August 2022
Advertisement

Lowry drops back in St Jude Championship following mixed day

He carded a three-under round of 71.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 10:59 PM
1 hour ago 616 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5840549
Shane Lowry tees off during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Image: Matthew Maxey
Shane Lowry tees off during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Shane Lowry tees off during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Image: Matthew Maxey

SHANE LOWRY DROPPED back to three-under following his third-round 71 in today’s FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

In the first tournament of the FedEx Cup play-offs, Lowry is well off the lead following an up and down round. He started Saturday with a birdies on two and three, before a double bogey on four and he dropped another shot on five.

Birdies on 12 and 14 preceded a double bogey on the 15th. Following back-to-back 68s in the first two rounds, it was a frustrating day for Lowry.

Seppa Straka and JJ Spaun currently lead the Tennesse tournament.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power missed the cut on Friday.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie