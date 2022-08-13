Lowry drops back in St Jude Championship following mixed day

Shane Lowry tees off during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

SHANE LOWRY DROPPED back to three-under following his third-round 71 in today’s FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

In the first tournament of the FedEx Cup play-offs, Lowry is well off the lead following an up and down round. He started Saturday with a birdies on two and three, before a double bogey on four and he dropped another shot on five.

Birdies on 12 and 14 preceded a double bogey on the 15th. Following back-to-back 68s in the first two rounds, it was a frustrating day for Lowry.

Seppa Straka and JJ Spaun currently lead the Tennesse tournament.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power missed the cut on Friday.