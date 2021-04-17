Shane Lowry slips down the leaderboard at RBC Heritage

SATURDAY IS TRADITIONALLY moving day in golf but unfortunately for Shane Lowry, he didn’t go in the direction he wanted.

A third round 72 leaves the Offaly golfer in a tie for 28th position on six under, 12 shots behind leader Stewart Cink, who was through 14 holes by the time Lowry signed his card for the day.

The British Open winner got off to a superb start at Harbour Town Links, getting birdies on the par 5 second and the the par 3, fourth.

Then a double bogey at the next, a par 3, ruined that good work. He did improve his card with a birdie at the fifth and played consistently through to the 12th, where he registered a bogey.

Four pars followed before another bogey on 17 left him one over for the day. He finished with a par at the last, dropping from a tie for 11th overnight to 28th.

Stewart Cink remains out in front on 18 under (through 14), six shots clear of Collin Morikawa (through 16). Matt Wallace is joint third following an excellent round of 65, tied with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo.