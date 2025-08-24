The Offaly man was three-under after an impressive front nine before dropping a shot on the 11th. He recovered with a birdie on 13 before a mixed run to the finish, slipping up with back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17. His fifth birdie on the last saw him sign off on a two-under 68.
Advertisement
Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 16th on six-under after a one-over 71. He was one-under at the turn after two birdies in a row on eight and nine to bounce back from a bogey on seven. McIlroy added two more birdies at the 13th and 16th but his round was damaged by a double-bogey at the 15th and two more bogeys on 17 and 18.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lowry seven shots off the lead heading into final round of Tour Championship
SHANE LOWRY IS seven shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship after a third round of 68 to leave him in a tie for seventh.
Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood are the joint-leaders on 16-under at East Lake Country Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Russell Henley is on 14-under while Keegan Bradley is just behind on 13-under.
Lowry, who drained a stunning a near 100-foot putt yesterday, remains in contention after picking up five birdies today.
The Offaly man was three-under after an impressive front nine before dropping a shot on the 11th. He recovered with a birdie on 13 before a mixed run to the finish, slipping up with back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17. His fifth birdie on the last saw him sign off on a two-under 68.
Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 16th on six-under after a one-over 71. He was one-under at the turn after two birdies in a row on eight and nine to bounce back from a bogey on seven. McIlroy added two more birdies at the 13th and 16th but his round was damaged by a double-bogey at the 15th and two more bogeys on 17 and 18.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
PGA Rory McIlroy Round 3 Shane Lowry Tour Championship