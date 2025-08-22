The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry sinks near 100-foot putt for slice of FedExCup history
SHANE LOWRY SUNK a near 100-foot putt, the longest in FedExCup play-off history, during his second round at the Tour Championship.
The Offaly native holed from 97’6″ for a birdie on the par four 14th. It was the highlight of a stunning back nine that produced six birdies in total and was bogey-free overall.
Lowry’s display meant he finished tied for eighth place on seven-under par, one behind Scottie Scheffler, going into the weekend at East Lake, Atlanta.
Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is still in action and leads on 11-under with Cameron Young and Russell Henley tied for second.
Rory McIlroy’s round is ongoing and he is currently tied for 12th.
