Shane Lowry sinks near 100-foot putt for slice of FedExCup history

SHANE LOWRY SUNK a near 100-foot putt, the longest in FedExCup play-off history, during his second round at the Tour Championship.

The Offaly native holed from 97’6″ for a birdie on the par four 14th. It was the highlight of a stunning back nine that produced six birdies in total and was bogey-free overall.

Lowry’s display meant he finished tied for eighth place on seven-under par, one behind Scottie Scheffler, going into the weekend at East Lake, Atlanta.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is still in action and leads on 11-under with Cameron Young and Russell Henley tied for second.

Rory McIlroy’s round is ongoing and he is currently tied for 12th.