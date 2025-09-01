Shane Lowry makes it to the Ryder Cup as captain's pick

“I’m very grateful that Luke and his team have put their faith in me again this time and hopefully I can repay them by producing the goods.”
Donal said: ”He was very close to making it automatically. You see what Shane brings with his infectious energy. He understands team above everything else. It is great to have his energy and vibes in the team room. He is one hell of a player as well.”
Lowry’s pick was not a surprise. He lost out on automatic qualification on the final day by Rasmus Hojgaard.
This is the third consecutive Ryder Cup Lowry has been included as a captain’s pick. He has contributed two and a half points from his previous appearances.
The 38-year-old has had an inconsistent 2025 with four top-10s on the PGA Tour but he missed cuts in two of the majors.
Donald’s five other picks were Jon Rahm (Spain), Sepp Straka (Austria), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) and Matt Fitzpatrick (England).
The Ryder Cup takes places from 26-28 September at Bethpage Black in New York.
Advertisement
Europe are the holders, having won 16½-11½ in Rome two years ago. They are seeking to become the first away side to win since they did so at Medinah in 2012.
Some11 of the victorious side in Rome will reassemble at Bethpage with Rasmus Hoijgaard replacing his twin Nicolai as the only change.
England’s Matt Wallace, who missed out on a captain’s pick in 2018 despite three victories that season, suffered more heartbreak.
The 35-year-old finished 12th in the European team rankings, while Rahm’s position on the LIV Golf tour meant he did not accrue enough points, finishing 24th.
However, such is Rahm’s stature as a big occasion player – he had two top-10s in this year’s majors and only Hatton and Hovland scored more points than him in Rome – and Donald’s desire to include him that a spot had to be made available and that proved costly for Wallace.
Hatton is also a LIV golfer but in the last year has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Dubai Desert Classic, finished runner up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a tied for fourth at the US Open.
Being available for Ryder Cup selection was a major factor in the pair’s appeal against heavy fines imposed by the DP World Tour for playing on the LIV circuit without obtaining an official release as tour members.
That hearing has conveniently been pushed back until after the Ryder Cup, which spared Donald any difficult decisions.
“Jon really sets the standard for us. He is usually the first person up and the last person in the team room,” said Donald.
“It’s amazing, he understands the history of the Ryder Cup. He takes that history to heart and plays like that.”
Rahm’s place was not really in doubt but the Spaniard said: “It’s a different feeling. I didn’t think I’d be as emotional as I am right now. It’s going to be special.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry makes it to the Ryder Cup as captain's pick
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
SHANE LOWRY HAS been selected for the Ryder Cup as captain’s pick by Luke Donald.
The Offaly man will now play in his third Ryder Cup having missed out on the automatic qualifying spots .
“It’s unbelievable. It’s been a stressful few weeks and stressful year trying to make the team,” said Lowry after his selection was announced by Donald.
“I’m very grateful that Luke and his team have put their faith in me again this time and hopefully I can repay them by producing the goods.”
Donal said: ”He was very close to making it automatically. You see what Shane brings with his infectious energy. He understands team above everything else. It is great to have his energy and vibes in the team room. He is one hell of a player as well.”
Lowry’s pick was not a surprise. He lost out on automatic qualification on the final day by Rasmus Hojgaard.
This is the third consecutive Ryder Cup Lowry has been included as a captain’s pick. He has contributed two and a half points from his previous appearances.
The 38-year-old has had an inconsistent 2025 with four top-10s on the PGA Tour but he missed cuts in two of the majors.
Donald’s five other picks were Jon Rahm (Spain), Sepp Straka (Austria), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) and Matt Fitzpatrick (England).
The Ryder Cup takes places from 26-28 September at Bethpage Black in New York.
Europe are the holders, having won 16½-11½ in Rome two years ago. They are seeking to become the first away side to win since they did so at Medinah in 2012.
Some11 of the victorious side in Rome will reassemble at Bethpage with Rasmus Hoijgaard replacing his twin Nicolai as the only change.
England’s Matt Wallace, who missed out on a captain’s pick in 2018 despite three victories that season, suffered more heartbreak.
The 35-year-old finished 12th in the European team rankings, while Rahm’s position on the LIV Golf tour meant he did not accrue enough points, finishing 24th.
However, such is Rahm’s stature as a big occasion player – he had two top-10s in this year’s majors and only Hatton and Hovland scored more points than him in Rome – and Donald’s desire to include him that a spot had to be made available and that proved costly for Wallace.
Hatton is also a LIV golfer but in the last year has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Dubai Desert Classic, finished runner up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a tied for fourth at the US Open.
Being available for Ryder Cup selection was a major factor in the pair’s appeal against heavy fines imposed by the DP World Tour for playing on the LIV circuit without obtaining an official release as tour members.
That hearing has conveniently been pushed back until after the Ryder Cup, which spared Donald any difficult decisions.
“Jon really sets the standard for us. He is usually the first person up and the last person in the team room,” said Donald.
“It’s amazing, he understands the history of the Ryder Cup. He takes that history to heart and plays like that.”
Rahm’s place was not really in doubt but the Spaniard said: “It’s a different feeling. I didn’t think I’d be as emotional as I am right now. It’s going to be special.”
Europe’s 12 man team:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
2. Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)
3. Tommy Fleetwood (England)
4. Justin Rose (England)
5. Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)
6. Tyrrell Hatton (England)
7. Shane Lowry (Ireland)
8. Jon Rahm (Spain)
9. Sepp Straka (Austria)
10. Viktor Hovland (Norway)
11. Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)
12. Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Ryder Cup