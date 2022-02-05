Lowry sits just outside top 20 after Saturday 70 in Saudi Arabia

Lowry: one birdie and one bogey on Saturday (file photo).

SHANE LOWRY WILL need a super Sunday to climb the leaderboard at the Saudi International.

Lowry followed up Friday’s level-par 70 with the same score on Saturday, his birdie on the opening hole cancelled out by his sole bogey at the 11th.

It leaves him in a share of 22nd place on two-under par for the tournament, nine shots behind leaders Adri Arnaus and Harold Varner III at the time of writing.

Tommy Fleetwood leads the chasing pack on nine-under par while Cameron Smith is a shot further back on eight-under.

Meanwhile, at the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates, a late double bogey proved costly for Pádraig Harrington.

Harrington’s six at the par-four 17th forced him to settle for a level-par 72 and a share of 49th place.

He is on five-under par, 15 shots adrift of leader Nicolai Hojgaard.