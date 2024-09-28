Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Shane Lowry. Alamy Stock Photo
Open de Espana

Lowry nine off lead as Hidalgo remains in control at Spanish Open

Lowry is tied for 14th after a third-round 68.
7.25pm, 28 Sep 2024
88
0

SHANE LOWRY SHOT a three-under par 68 at the Open de Espana on Saturday, leaving the Offaly native nine shots off leader Angel Hidalgo.

Following up on a disappointing opening round 75 and improved second round 66, Lowry carded six birdies and three bogeys in Madrid on Saturday.

Lowry nows sits in a tie for 14th on four-under for the weekend heading into Sunday’s action. 

At the top of the leaderboard, Hidalgo is clear on 13-under, one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.

You can follow the leaderboard here

At the Ladies French Open, Lauren Walsh carded four birdies, one bogey and a double-bogey on the par-four 13th to finish with a one-under 70.

Walsh is two-under, five shots off leader Chiara Tamburlini.

Sara Byrne is one-over after a third-round 71.

You can follow the leaderboard here

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie