Lowry nine off lead as Hidalgo remains in control at Spanish Open

SHANE LOWRY SHOT a three-under par 68 at the Open de Espana on Saturday, leaving the Offaly native nine shots off leader Angel Hidalgo.

Following up on a disappointing opening round 75 and improved second round 66, Lowry carded six birdies and three bogeys in Madrid on Saturday.

Lowry nows sits in a tie for 14th on four-under for the weekend heading into Sunday’s action.

At the top of the leaderboard, Hidalgo is clear on 13-under, one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.

At the Ladies French Open, Lauren Walsh carded four birdies, one bogey and a double-bogey on the par-four 13th to finish with a one-under 70.

Walsh is two-under, five shots off leader Chiara Tamburlini.

Sara Byrne is one-over after a third-round 71.

