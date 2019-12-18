This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowry to kickstart Ryder Cup bid by headlining protest-delayed Hong Kong Open

The event was postponed as the city struggled with months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 7:31 PM
23 minutes ago 331 Views 1 Comment
Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Royal Portrush in July.
Image: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO

THE 2019 OPEN WINNER Shane Lowry will headline a revamped field for golf’s Hong Kong Open when it finally gets underway next month after being shelved in November because of anti-government protests.

Originally scheduled as the European Tour’s season-opener from 28 November to 1 December, the Asian showpiece was postponed as the city struggled with months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests which forced road closures and public transport shutdowns near the venue.

Irishman Lowry, who stormed to a famous six-shot victory to win his first major at Royal Portrush in July, will be joined at the 61st edition of Asia’s oldest professional tournament by American world number 16 Tony Finau, who was a member of Tiger Woods’s victorious Presidents Cup team in Melbourne on Sunday.

Newly-crowned 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond, fresh from winning the Indonesian Masters last week, and popular fellow Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat will also feature in the event which will now be played from 9-12 January.

“I’m really excited about going back to play the Hong Kong Open again,” said Lowry, whose last appearance was in 2010.

“The Hong Kong Open will be my first event of 2020 and I’m hoping to use the tournament to kickstart what will be a very important year for me as I try to make the European Ryder Cup team next September and build on the success I enjoyed this year.”

The Hong Kong Open has been won by luminaries from Peter Thomson to Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, and had been an annual fixture at the colonial-era Fanling course since 1959.

Italian Francesco Molinari, who won The Open Championship in 2018, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and controversial American Patrick Reed had been due to play last month but will have to skip the new dates because of prior commitments.

The tournament is organised by the European Tour but they are unable to sanction the $1 million event on its new slot in the calendar because of a clash with the South African Open.

European Tour boss Keith Pelley said they would resume sanctioning the Hong Kong Open for the 62nd edition in November 2020.

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

