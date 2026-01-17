The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry tied for second at Dubai Invitational
IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is tied for second after the third round of the Dubai Invitational.
Rory McIlroy is one shot further back on five under par.
Nacho Elvira holds a two-shot lead after a second successive 68.
More to follow
You can view the leaderboard in full here.
