Shane Lowry of Ireland pictured playing at the Dubai Invitational golf tournament. Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Lowry tied for second at Dubai Invitational

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy also remains in contention after the third round.
12.46pm, 17 Jan 2026
IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is tied for second after the third round of the Dubai Invitational.

Rory McIlroy is one shot further back on five under par.

Nacho Elvira holds a two-shot lead after a second successive 68.

More to follow

You can view the leaderboard in full here.

