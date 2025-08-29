Shane McCormack steps down as Meath manager

MANAGER SHANE McCormack and Performance Coach Tony Reilly have stepped away from their roles with Meath LGFA.

A press release issued on the team’s official Facebook page confirmed the news.

Part of the statement read: “We would like to sincerely thank Shane and Tony for their dedication, commitment, and contribution to the team during their time in charge.

“Their efforts, both on and off the field, have been greatly appreciated by players, management, and supporters alike.

“We wish them both the very best in their future endeavours.”

McCormack has been in the role for two seasons and guided Meath to the 2025 All-Ireland final, where they were beaten 2-16 to 0-10 by Dublin.

The former Kildare goalkeeper previously served as Armagh ladies manager.