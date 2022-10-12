'He's settled in brilliantly. He's really made an effort getting to know us'

SHANE WALSH AND Paul Mannion only managed to start one game together for Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin SFC.

The high-profile pair combined for nine points in the quarter-final win over Cuala, before Mannion’s 47th minute withdrawal with an ankle injury.

He sat out the semi-final defeat of Thomas Davis, with Walsh shouldering the scoring burden as he helped himself to eight points.

While Mannion’s injury did not appear so serious initially, it required surgery while ruled him out for three months.

It means the three-time All-Star will miss the remainder of the year, although he could potentially be in line for a return in the All-Ireland semi-finals if Kilmacud make it that far.

It’s a blow for Mannion who also missed Kilmacud’s Leinster final, All-Ireland semi-final and final last season with a knee injury.

“He’s obviously a massive loss for us but I’m nearly more devastated for Paul on a personal level because obviously he got injured last year too,” says Kilmacud captain Shane Cunningham.

“I think he was determined to make amends for that so for him be ruled out for the rest of the campaign is devastating so I do feel really sorry for him.

“Then obviously from a team perspective, he’s one of the stand-out players and leaders so to miss him will be a big blow. But look we coped well without him last year so hopefully we can do the same again.

Paul Mannion had been in electric form for Kilmacud before his injury. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Last week at training, he was still hobbling around with crutches so I don’t know the timeframe in terms of getting back. I think it’ll definitely be into next year before we see him again.”

Cunningham says he’ll remain involved with the group.

“He’s always been a leader but even last year, I saw a different side to him in terms of, like what he was adding in the dressing room.

“He spoke unbelievably at times, and in particular after we lost (to Kilcoo), he had a few words in the dressing room that will definitely stick with me and he’s injured again, he’s doing the same again. Whatever he says, people listen to.”

On the same day Mannion suffered the injury, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell confirmed he would be rejoining the squad alongside Jack McCaffrey.

Cunningham admits he was surprised when the news that his club-mate was returning to the inter-county fold.

“I was actually, yeah. I wouldn’t ask him about it too much because he probably gets asked enough by you lads so when we’re having cups of tea, I wouldn’t be asking him.

“But whatever I’d heard from him in articles, he was saying he might not go back but I suppose he obviously felt a hunger to go back in now. Luckily for Dessie and the lads, himself and Jack are going back in.

“They’ll be two massive additions to a squad that’s already very strong.”

Although they’ve lost Mannion, the addition of Walsh means Crokes remain warm favourites to beat Na Fianna in Sunday’s Dublin decider.

Once the Footballer of the Year nominee signalled his intention to join the Leinster champions, it drew a backlash.

Shane Cunningham of Kilmacud Crokes ahead of Sunday’s Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship final taking place in Parnell Park at 4.30pm. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Kilmacud players paid no heed to the criticism.

“When we first heard he was joining, I was excited that he was joining,” says Cunningham. “Naturally enough when there was talk Shane Walsh was joining Kilmacud Crokes, a big South Dublin club, there was always going to be mud thrown in that regard.

“So we just ignored it. We know ourselves that he is just extremely motivated to play football. The first time I met him, within about 10 minutes of speaking to him, I could tell he was GAA-mad. I think his main determination is to play football at the best level he can.

“So we just ignored all the noise that came with us, and embraced the fact that Shane Walsh was training with us. He’s a phenomenal player. In fairness to him, he’s settled in brilliantly. We’re a tight group off the pitch.

“We socialise a lot with each other off the pitch, and he’s made a massive effort in that regard. He’s really made an effort with us, getting to know us, and around the club as well, he has volunteered his time with teams to get to know people throughout the whole club as well.

“He was out supporting the ladies footballers a good few nights during their championship, so he’s making a massive effort to get to know everyone. I can’t fault him at all.”

As an inside forward, Cunningham is enjoying linking up with the Galway man.

“His talent, he showed in the All-Ireland final and the last eight or nine years at intercounty level how talented he is. It’s definitely a bonus for us, inside forwards, for him kicking in ball to us.

“I was joking before how in one of the games, Paul Mannion was sticking balls over the bar from 60 yards, and Shane Walsh was doing it as well. So the inside forwards weren’t getting too much ball inside! Having Shane Walsh kicking in ball to us is a bonus. He’s a quality, quality player. Hopefully he can do more of it on Sunday.”