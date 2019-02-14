This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players

The bowler has been banned for four games.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,545 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4492965
Sledging controversy: Shannon Gabriel and Joe Root.
Sledging controversy: Shannon Gabriel and Joe Root.
Sledging controversy: Shannon Gabriel and Joe Root.

SHANNON GABRIEL HAS given his account of his third-Test exchange with Joe Root, with the West Indies bowler offering an “unreserved apology” to the England team and their captain as well as his own team-mates.

Gabriel was charged by the ICC after an altercation with the England skipper on the third day of the Test, which the tourists won by 232 runs on Tuesday.

He subsequently admitted breaching article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to “personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match”, and was given a four-match ban.

Root was picked up on the stump microphone saying to the Windies quick: “Don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay”.

The England skipper said after the close of play on Monday that Gabriel ”might regret” his comments, but refused to state what the 30-year said to him.

Gabriel, however, has now revealed the details of the exchange, writing in a statement obtained by ESPNcricinfo: “To my team-mates and members of the England team, especially their captain Joe Root, I extend an unreserved apology for a comment which in the context of on-the-field rivalry, I assumed was inoffensive picong and sporting banter.

“I now know that it was offensive and for that I am deeply sorry.

“A number of friends and well-wishers have reached out to me, anxious to offer their support and to enquire about exactly what had happened.

“I think I owe it to them and to all supporters of West Indies cricket to provide an accurate record of what happened.

“The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field. The pressure was on and England’s captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar.

“I recognise now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: ‘Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?’.

“His response, which was picked up by the microphone, was: ‘Don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay’. I then responded: ‘I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me’.

“Joe Root and I have since spoken and I am comforted by the fact there are no hard feelings between us. I think it is fair to say that neither of us ever expected the issue to escalate to the point that it has.

“Nonetheless, I embrace this as a learning experience and as an opportunity for myself and all athletes to recognise the need for sensitivity and respect in their interactions with all.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie