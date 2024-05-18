Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Sharlene Mawdsley, file photo. Warren Grant/INPHO
Paris 2024

Sharlene Mawdsley beats 400m Olympic qualification time

Tipperary sprinter won her heat in a time of 50.72.
8.32pm, 18 May 2024
977
5

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HAS run a personal best and Olympic qualification time in the 400m today at the Memoriał Janusza Kusocińskiego meeting in Chorzow, Poland.

Mawdsley won her heat in a time of 50.72. She is now second on the all-time Irish list behind Rhasidat Adeleke’s time of 49.20.

The Newport sprinter had yet to run the automatic qualifying time for Paris. She now joins Adeleke as the second Irish woman to achieve the standard in the 400m for the Olympic Games.

Earlier this year, Mawdsley was left heartbroken when after her disqualification at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The Tipperary native had appeared to secure her place in the final of the 400m, only to be later disqualified following an appeal from Austrian runner Susanne Gogl-Walli.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     