Sharlene Mawdsley beats 400m Olympic qualification time

SHARLENE MAWDSLEY HAS run a personal best and Olympic qualification time in the 400m today at the Memoriał Janusza Kusocińskiego meeting in Chorzow, Poland.

Sharlene Mawdsley 🤝 Making sub 51 look effortless ⚡️💥



⏱️ 50.72



A Standard Paris 2024 Olympic Games ✅#IrishAthletics



pic.twitter.com/2LNcQsiWub — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 18, 2024

Mawdsley won her heat in a time of 50.72. She is now second on the all-time Irish list behind Rhasidat Adeleke’s time of 49.20.

The Newport sprinter had yet to run the automatic qualifying time for Paris. She now joins Adeleke as the second Irish woman to achieve the standard in the 400m for the Olympic Games.

I did it 😭❤️‍🔥



Olympic standard!!! #50.72 — Sharlene (@sharlenem229) May 18, 2024

Earlier this year, Mawdsley was left heartbroken when after her disqualification at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The Tipperary native had appeared to secure her place in the final of the 400m, only to be later disqualified following an appeal from Austrian runner Susanne Gogl-Walli.