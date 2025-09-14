Sharlene Mawdsley advances to 400m semi-finals at World Athletics Championships

IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY has progressed to the 400m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Mawdsley advanced as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers, having finished fourth in her heat in 51.04.

Just the top three qualified directly, with Mawdsley fifth of the six with small qs beside their names after an anxious wait.

The Tipperary woman produced a brilliant run in the outside lane to clock her second fastest time of the year:

A strong run from Sharlene Mawdsley to put herself in prime position to advance to the semi-finals in the 400m









“Oh my God, so worth (the wait to learn of qualification). I’m absolutely buzzing,” Mawdsley told RTÉ’s David Gillick.

“It was the European standard so I tried to tell myself it’s okay if I don’t get in, but realistically, it wouldn’t have been okay, so I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Mawdsley dedicated the achievement to her family, including her late father Thomas.

'I'm so happy - I'll go flat out for 200 and see what happens'



An ecstatic Sharlene Mawdsley speaks to @DavidGillick after advancing in the 400m





“I was like, ‘Dad, if you can do anything, just let it be that I get in.’ He made me work for it, but we got there in the end. I’m going into the semi-final, and honestly, that means everything to me. I’m so, so happy.

“I know my Mam will be absolutely biting her nails on the couch watching. I’m so glad I was able to do it for her, and for everyone at home.”

American star Sydney McLaughlin Levrone coasted to victory in Mawdsley’s heat in 49.41, while Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser was the fastest overall in 49.13.

Ireland’s Sophie Becker failed to progress from her heat, finishing sixth in 52.19.

Becker and Mawdsley after yesterday's relay. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mawdsley and Becker both ran the Mixed 4x400m relay yesterday, as Ireland finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final. “I thought I was going to pass out afterwards,” Mawdsley said.

Her focus now moves to tomorrow’s semi-final, at 1.05pm Irish time, with the final scheduled for Thursday.

Leading Irish 400m star Rhasidat Adeleke is absent from this championships, ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Sarah Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan (Women’s 1500m semi-finals from 1.05pm), and Efrem Gidey (Men’s 10,000m final at 1.30pm) are the other Irish athletes in action this afternoon.