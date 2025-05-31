Advertisement
Sharlene Mawdsley (file pic). Tocko Mackic/INPHO
Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley produces season's best performance in US

Andrew Coscoran is also in action in Philadelphia tomorrow.
11.27pm, 31 May 2025
IRISH ATHLETE Sharlene Mawdsley produced a season’s best performance in the 400m event at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia today.

The 26-year-old finished fifth out of eight athletes with a time of 51.12.

The race was won by Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic in a time of 49.12.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, a former world champion, had seemingly finished second but was ultimately disqualified for a lane impediment.

Nickisha Pryce of Jamaica (50.04) consequently moved up to the runners-up spot, while American pair Isabella Whittaker (50.16) and Alexis Holmes (51.02) also finished ahead of the Tipperary native.

Mawdsley returns to action tomorrow, as she competes in the 200m at 9.43pm Irish time.

Andrew Coscoran also features on Sunday — the 3000m event starts at 9:27pm Irish time.

You can view the results of tonight’s events in full here.

