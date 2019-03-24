This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wasps reveal Edwards talks amid confusion over Wales coach's future

Shaun Edwards had been expected to join Wigan Warriors as head coach for the 2020 Super League season.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 1,834 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4558121
Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.
Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.
Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.

DAI YOUNG SAYS Wasps are keen to bring Shaun Edwards to the club as uncertainty around the coach’s future continues.

With his time as Wales’ defence coach set to come to an end following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Edwards had been expected to join Wigan Warriors for the 2020 Super League season.

However, the Wigan legend caused confusion after helping Wales to win the Six Nations Grand Slam last weekend by saying his future was up in the air.

The Warriors were initially concerned by the reports but have since said they will not stand in Edwards’ way, given his deal with them was only “an oral agreement”.

A return to Wasps – where he coached for 10 years from 2001 – had been mooted, and director of rugby Young says there have been discussions.

“Shaun would be fantastic for us,” he said after Wasps’ 27-14 defeat to Gloucester yesterday.

“We have spoken to him and made our interest known in someone who is a big part of the club’s history, but I know we are one of a number of options he has.

“I do not know where we stand and we will be talking to him when he is back from holiday.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    Speculation on Delaney's FAI future flies faster than the Gibraltar wind
    John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie