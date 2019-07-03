'He's one of the best players in the Championship' - Premier League new boys make club-record signing

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE made Luke Freeman their first signing ahead of their Premier League return in a club-record deal.

Midfielder Freeman joins from QPR on a three-year contract with the Blades having paid a reported £5 million fee.

The 27-year-old has created more goalscoring chances than any other player (311) since making his Championship debut in 2015-16, while no player has more than his 28 assists.

“Luke gives us balance off his left foot. His stats add up and all the eyes we’ve had on him have come back with glowing reports,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“He’s one of the best players in the Championship and he can play in a number of positions. Luke is ideal to complement what we already have at the club. I think he will be a good fit for us.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison is also training with the club ahead of a potential move to Bramall Lane.

