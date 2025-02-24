Stunning late show has Leeds United marching towards Premier League

AO TANAKA AND Joel Piroe struck late goals as Leeds snatched a 3-1 win at promotion rivals Sheffield United to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

An own goal from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier had handed the Blades a half-time lead and after Junior Firpo had headed the visitors level, Tanaka and Piroe struck in the final three minutes.

Both managers, Chris Wilder and Daniel Farke, had earlier played down the notion this clash was a title decider with 12 games still to play, but Leeds have moved five points clear of second-placed Blades and, crucially, seven above Burnley in third.

Farke was serving a touchline ban after receiving his third yellow card of the season last week for celebrating his side’s stoppage-time winner against Sunderland.

The German looked on from the television gantry as Sheffield United set about his side from kick-off, with Leeds’ bid to ride the early storm undermined by Meslier’s jitters.

The Frenchman, whose late howler at Sunderland in October cost Leeds victory, had been in fine form since being at fault for all three goals in a 3-3 draw at Hull in January.

But he looked all at sea as his side came under early pressure.

Meslier had already dropped two crosses when he flapped at a corner, allowing Tyrese Campbell to get in a header, which was cleared off the goal-line by Ilia Gruev, and another fumble handed a 14th-minute lead to the hosts.

Callum O’Hare’s header from Ben Brereton Diaz’s teasing cross was tipped on to the crossbar and down on to the goal-line by Meslier and when Campbell headed the rebound against a post, the Leeds goalkeeper failed to gather the ball and instead parried into his own net.

The home side threatened again from Campbell’s cross, with Junior Firpo getting his toe to the ball a fraction before O’Hare.

Leeds steadily wrestled back control and began to create chances of their own, with Manor Solomon twice firing straight at Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper before half-time.

Meslier did well to gather Vini Souza’s dangerous through-ball early in the second period before Leeds’ appeals for a penalty, after Dan James went down under Jack Robinson’s challenge, were waved away by referee David Webb.

There was no let-up from the Blades though. Ao Tanaka nipped in to deny Sydie Peck a clear shot at goal and Souza’s effort forced Meslier into a low save.

Leeds substitute Mateo Joseph lashed a chance over the crossbar before Firpo hauled the visitors level with a thumping 72nd-minute header from James’ pin-point cross.

Harrison Burrows’ bouncing shot was well saved by Meslier and Piroe forced Cooper into a fine parry as both sides chased a winner.

Cooper then produced the save of the match to keep out substitute Wilfried Gnonto’s curling shot, but Leeds finished with a flourish.

Tanaka headed into the top corner following Firpo’s header from substitute Joe Rothwell’s corner with two minutes left and in the 90th minute Piroe lashed home Leeds’ third following James’ cut-back to seal victory.