Moylan's hat-trick downs Sligo as Shels extend unbeaten run

Sligo Rovers 0-3 Shelbourne

JACK MOYLAN SCORED a hat-trick as the superb Shelbourne extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a comfortable victory over Sligo Rovers.

Moylan scored twice in the first half against an off-colour Bit O’Red, adding a third in the second half with a penalty in what was a convincing win for the Dubliners.

The Bit O’Red came into this game still searching for a run of form this season, having only kept one sheet so far without recording back-to-back wins.

John Russell’s side have been hit with injuries, with the league’s leading goalscorer Max Mata forced to sit this one out, as Rovers named just seven subs including two goalkeepers and two teenagers.

Damien Duff’s side are one of the league’s form teams and were unbeaten in their last seven league games before travelling to The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The Shels boss made wholesale changes from the side that beat Wexford earlier this week to qualify for the semi-final of the Leinster Senior Cup.

The Dubliners were quick off the mark, and just nine minutes had elapsed when they fired into the lead.

In what was a lovely interchange involving a number of players, Matty Smith’s effort was blocked but Moylan forced it over the line with the rebound after being heavily involved in the build-up.

A superb interception from Shels captain Luke Byrne denied the Bit O’Red a shot at goal as Greg Bolger’s through ball was sent in by Faroese international Stefan Radosavljevic.

Strong claims for a Shels penalty were waved away on 23 minutes after JR Wilson went down in the box, with the hosts also left feeling aggrieved when they were denied a penalty for a challenge on Frank Liivak. But, the block from Byrne ensured the move came to nothing for the hosts.

Evan Caffrey got on the end of Moylan’s pass on 35 minutes, but the 20-year-old’s effort had too much height.

The sizeable travelling support were in fine voice again on 40 minutes when their side extended their lead.

A dangerous Shels corner was unintentionally played back into the danger zone by Lukas Browning, with Moylan on hand to tap in his second of the evening.

There were protests from the home side, with McNicholas incensed as he felt he was fouled. But, referee Neil Doyle wasn’t swayed and the visitors went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

The hosts created the first chance after the restart, with Estonian international Bogdan Vastsuk weaving his way past a couple of Sligo defenders, but he flashed the shot wide.

It was proving to be a good evening for Duff’s men, and it got even better on 65 minutes.

Referee Doyle pointed to the spot after Johan Brannefalk dragged Moylan to the ground, with the former Bohs man slotting his penalty past McNicholas for his hat-trick.

The hosts barely troubled Conor Kearns in the second-half, as Shels completely dominated this encounter. Spare a thought for the bus load of Shels fans who reportedly had to miss the game after their bus broke down on the way to Sligo.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk, Daniel Lafferty, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson, Frank Liivak (Owen Elding, 88), Lukas Browning, Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic, Bogdan Vastsuk (Kailin Barlow, 63).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Luke Byrne, Shane Griffin, Tyreke Wilson, Shane Farrell, Jonathan Lunney (Brian McManus, 88), Mark Coyle (Jad Hakiki, 68), Evan Caffrey, Jack Moylan (Gbemi Arubi, 80), Matty Smith.

Referee: Neil Doyle.