Shels boss Joey O'Brien: 'I still don't think we're favourites to go through'

SHELBOURNE BOSS JOEY O’Brien believes Croatiian opponents Rijeka remain the favourites to progress ahead of his side’s Europa League qualifying second leg clash next week.

O’Brien saw his team produce a remarkable comeback in last night’s first leg in Croatia, stunning the hosts with a 2-1 win thanks to second-half strikes from Sam Bone and John Martin.

The famous win sets Shelbourne up for next Tuesday’s second leg in the third qualifying round but O’Brien remains cautious.

“I still don’t think we’re favourites to go through,” O’Brien told media in Croatia after the game.

“Obviously it’s a big result for us. It’s a really difficult stadium here, really difficult coming over here to this level of opposition.

“We don’t play this opposition in our league, a team like that, as good as that. So, it was obviously going to be a really difficult game.

“But look, as I said to the boys down there, European football for me, even a long time ago when I was playing, I always seen European football as four halves of football and there’s two halves to go.

“We have a small advantage, but again, I still think they’re the favourite.”

Shelbourne's John Martin celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Harry Wood. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

O’Brien felt the opening half was a cagey affair in last night’s clash, but his team improved as the game unfolded.

“The start really tough, we thought we had a shape. Probably gave up a bit of possession, I didn’t really like us in the first half in our own possession. I thought we turned over the ball a bit too much.

“But I think our shape out of possession was really good. In the second half we spoke about that in the dressing room that we wanted to try get on the ball a little bit more and show our quality. At times we’ve done that, but still feel we didn’t show how good a team we really are in possession.

“European football you see a lot of video. I’m sure they looked at the video of our players.

“Our patterns of play and stuff like this, but I think whoever you play, it’s that that first half, players are feeling each other out. It’s like you see the speed, are they quick or slow?

“There’s certain things that you’re not used to because you’re not used to the players. So I think the first half sometimes in European football, sort of 15, 25 minutes is nearly, boxing analogy, just jabbing away sort of thing, just seeing who you’re up against.

Shelbourne's Sam Bone scores his side's first goal. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

“But then I think then you start getting into the flow of it, so I think next week, obviously both players now have a feel of each other and what they’re up against.”

The Shels boss hailed the quality of his squad that has put them in a strong position and they hope to harness the home crowd advantage next Tuesday.

“It’s a home home leg for us. We have a good record at home, but, yeah, it’s still all to play for.

“I think we have a good squad of players since I took the job. It was one of the reasons why I wanted to take the job was the quality that we have in the dressing room, and at times tonight we showed it.

“I think they’re a really, really good team and they’re still the favorites.

“We have a good record at home. We always want to play on the front foot of home.

“We have a crowd at home, stuff like that, so it’s gonna be a really difficult game. We have a small advantage, but still all to play for.”