Shelbourne learn their next possible European opponents

SHELBOURNE WILL play Romanian side FCSB or Macedonia’s KF Shkendija should they overcome Qarabag in their second round Champions League qualifying tie.

And if Shels lose to Qarabag they will play the losers of Rijeka from Croatia or Bulgarian outfit Ludogrets in the Europa League third round qualifying stage.

A win in the Europa League tie would guarantee a place in the Conference League while a loss for Shels would mean a Conference play-off.

Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic will be in the third round draw of Conference qualifying at 1pm.

Rovers face St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the second round away leg on Thursday before the return game on Thursday week.

St Pat’s face Estonian side Nomme JK Kalju in Inchicore on Thursday and travel to eastern Europe next week.

Champions League third round qualifying draw:

Winner of KF Shkendija (Macedonia) vs FCSB (Romania) v winner of Shelbourne v Qarabag (Azerbaijan).

Europa League third round qualifying draw:

Loser of HNK Rijeka (Croatia) vs Ludogorets 1945 (Bulgaria) v loser of Shelbourne v Qarabag (Azerbaijan).