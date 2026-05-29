Over €9m in funding approved for Shelbourne FC and Tolka Park project

THE DEPARTMENT OF Justice has approved €9.2 million in funding for Shelbourne FC and the Tolka Park Community Hub project.

The windfall for the League of Ireland Premier Division club is the result of applications submitted under the former Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP).

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The IIP, which closed to new applications in 2023, was an Irish-residency-by-investment scheme which allowed wealthy non-EEA individuals to seek Irish residency through significant charity donations or business investment.

Independent TD for Dublin Bay North, Barry Heneghan, described the windfall for Shels and the club’s locality as marking “a major investment in the northside and a very positive day for the community”.

“This is massive news for Shelbourne FC and for the wider northside community,” said Heneghan.

“The Tolka Park Community Hub will benefit not just the club itself, but the wider area through community access, disability inclusion programmes and opportunities for young people and families,” he said.

“I am especially delighted to see the continued focus on disability inclusion and groups such as Shelbourne Football for All. Facilities like this can make a real difference in people’s lives and help ensure sport is open and accessible to everyone.”