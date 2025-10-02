Shelbourne earn hard-fought draw in historic European clash

Shelbourne 0

BK Häcken 0

SHELBOURNE EARNED a hard-fought 0-0 draw against BK Häcken in their opening European league-phase game tonight.

A stalemate was probably a fair result amid an encounter where both sides had half-chances to score in a fairly even contest with defences largely on top.

Mipo Odubeko thought he had given his side the lead, but his strike was ruled out for offside, while Harry Wood also went close on the brink of half-time.

Häcken’s Isak Brusberg had the best chance of a second half in which neither goalkeeper was seriously tested

Shels are currently sixth in the Premier Division, but were hoping to put their disappointing domestic form behind them in their historic first-ever Uefa Conference League group stage match.

BK Häcken themselves have not set the Swedish top flight alight — they are 10th out of 16 teams with 25 games played.

Already guaranteed over €3 million after the defeat of Linfield saw them qualify for the league phase, the Dublin side knew a win tonight would net them an additional €400,000, while €133,000 is the reward for drawing games.

After a solid opening few minutes, the Irish club were nearly punished after some sloppy defensive play.

A misplaced pass by Kameron Ledwidge went straight to Mikkel Rygaard, whose low shot from the edge of the area drifted narrowly wide.

Shelbourne were pressing their opponents high early on and had an Odubeko goal ruled out through offside after an Ali Coote shot following a corner deflected into the striker’s path for a close-range finish.

The visitors threatened once more through Rygaard, but Wessel Speel parried away the midfielder’s shot with relative ease.

Häcken went knocking on the door again as Paddy Barrett did well to steer Julius Lindberg’s low cross out for a corner. The experienced defender had to be alert moments later to deflect Silas Andersen’s effort off target.

The Allsvenskan outfit were gradually gaining more control of the contest with Shels pinned back, and were looking the more likely to break the deadlock.

Shels, however, still posed a threat on the counter — as emphasised by Kerr McInroy galloping towards goal, but the Scottish midfielder’s powerful strike was too close to Etrit Berisha to put the goalkeeper under serious pressure.

Joey O’Brien’s men were looking increasingly sound defensively, as the first half drew to a close with the rain lashing down.

And the hosts nearly took a lead in with them at the break.

Odubeko’s neat layoff allowed James Norris to burst forward down the left.

The full-back squared it to Harry Wood, whose deflected shot went narrowly to the wrong side of the post.

From the ensuing set piece, McInroy then fired a shot just over with the last kick of the half.

Shelbourne's Harry Wood reacts after missing. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Häcken continued to dominate possession and territory in the early stages of the second period without posing a significant threat.

Danilo Al-Saed looked to change that, but McInroy did well to steer the substitute’s dangerous cross just wide of the post.

The hosts were dealt a blow as Sean Gannon hobbled off, having already made one change at the back, with Kameron Ledwidge replaced by Evan Caffrey, before Mark Coyle was required to slot into a makeshift defence already missing Sam Bone.

It was a memorable night for Gannon nonetheless — he moved level with ex-Shamrock Rovers man Ronan Finn as the joint highest appearance holder for an Irish player as he lined out for the 63rd time in Europe.

Meanwhile, the influential Al-Saed continued to cause problems down the left, as his low cross was turned just wide by Brusberg.

Shelbourne were struggling to offer much in the final third, with O’Brien making a couple of attacking changes in an attempt to rectify that issue, with Jack Henry-Francis, John Martin, and Daniel Kelly all introduced.

But they had to settle for a creditable point as countless stoppages disrupted any threat of a late rally from either side.

Shelbourne: 13. Wessel Speel 2. Sean Gannon (Coyle 65) 29. Paddy Barrett 4. Kameron Ledwidge (Caffrey 46) 18. James Norris 25. Milan Mbeng 6. JJ Lunney, 23. Kerr McInroy 7. Harry Wood (Martin 75) 14. Ali Coote (Henry-Francis 59) 11. Mipo Odubeko (Kelly 75).

Subs: 19. Lorcan Healy 50. Ali Topcu 3. Tyreke Wilson 5. Ellis Chapman 8. Mark Coyle 9. Sean Boyd 10. John Martin 17. Daniel Kelly 21. Jack Henry-Francis 24. Lewis Temple 27. Evan Caffrey

BK Häcken: 99. Etrit Berisha 21. Adam Lundkvist 22. Filip Helander 4. Marius Lode 44. Harry Hilvenius (Al-Saed 46) 8. Silas Andersen 14. Simon Gustafson 10. Mikkel Rygaard 11. Julius Lindberg 19. John Paul Dembe (Brusberg 61) 20. Adrian Svanbäck

Subs: 1. Andreas Linde 32. Oscar Jansson 7. Sanders Ngabo 13. Sigge Jansson 15. Samuel Leach Holm 16. Pontus Dahbo 18. Danilo Al-Saed 23. Olle Samuelsson 27. Christ Wawa 28. Filip Öhman 29. Severin Nioule 39. Isak Brusberg

Referee: Pawel Raczkowski (Poland)