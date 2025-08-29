Advertisement
Paddy Barrett (left) and Kerry McInroy (celebrate) last night. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeEURO HOPES

Shelbourne draw Crystal Palace, Shamrock Rovers get Shakhtar in Uefa Conference League

The league phase will run from 2 October until 18 December.
1.11pm, 29 Aug 2025
SHELBOURNE WILL WELCOME Premier League side Crystal Palace to Dublin after being drawn with the FA Cup holders in the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.

Joey O’Brien’s side also face an away trip to AZ Alkmaar where Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott has already scored 10 goals this season.

For Shamrock Rovers, Shakhtar Donetsk will come to Tallaght Stadium while Stephen Bradley’s side also travel to Sparta Prague and AEK Athens.

Maltese side Hamrun Spartans will also be a home fixture for Rovers, as well as a rematch with Celje from last season, and an away tie against other familiar foes Breidablik.

Shels will also play Celje, but away in Slovenia, and have a trip to Shkendija of North Macedonia with home games against Drita (Kosovo)  and Swedish side Hacken.

The league phase will run from 2 October until 18 December with exact dates of each game to be confirmed before this Sunday.

Shels had also been due to face Galway United in the Premier Division this Sunday but the League of Ireland have postponed the fixture following a request from Galway and to respect funeral arrangements organised after the sad passing of Ollie Horgan.

 Shamrock Rovers’ games

  • Shakhtar Donetsk (h)
  • Sparta Prague (a)
  • Celje (h)
  • AEK Athens (a)
  • Breidablik (a)
  • Hamrun Spartans (h)

Shelbourne’s games

  • Crystal Palace (h)
  • AZ Alkmaar (a)
  • Drita (h)
  • NK Celje (a)
  • BK Hacken (h)
  • KF Shkendija (a)
