Shelbourne formally agree 250-year lease of Tolka Park with Dublin City Council

SHELBOURNE FOOTBALL CLUB have announced that formal agreements with Dublin City Council for a 250-year lease of Tolka Park have been completed.

In a statement this evening, the club says that this deal secures the “long-term home of the club for generations to come.”

The formal agreements follow Dublin City Council’s decision to approve the sale of Tolka Park to Shelbourne by way of long lease in May 2024. The process has now been completed following the signing of these agreements.

As part of the terms of the lease, Tolka will undergo a phased programme of refurbishment works designed to preserve the character of the grounds while also improving facilities for players, supporters and the wider community across Drumcondra and north Dublin.

“Securing Tolka Park as the long term home of Shelbourne FC is a pivotal moment in the history of this great club,” Shelbourne FC CEO Tomás Quinn said following the signing of the lease.

“As we look forward with excitement to our continued progression both on and off the pitch, Tolka Park will continue to play a crucial role in our future.

“It holds a special place in the hearts of our supporters, players and staff and we look forward to thriving at Tolka for the next 250 years.”