Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 9 July 2021
Advertisement

Late, great equaliser ends Shelbourne's eight-game winning run and rescues point for Treaty

Willie Armshaw’s stunning 94th-minute strike ensured it finished 1-1 at Market Fields.

By Dylan O'Connell Friday 9 Jul 2021, 10:19 PM
37 minutes ago 545 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5491216
Image: Treaty United FC.
Image: Treaty United FC.

Treaty United 1

Shelbourne 1

A STUNNING STRIKE from Willie Armshaw in the final seconds at the Market Fields ended Shelbourne’s eight-game winning run and rescued a point for play-off chasing Treaty United.

This cancelled out Michael O’Connor’s powerful shot midway through the second half, which looked to further cement Shels’ grip at the top of the table.

The equalising goal, which came in the final seconds of extra-time, was the perfect end to a game, which was a tactical masterclass from Tommy Barrett.

To stop a Shelbourne attack which had scored 18 goals in eight games, Treaty had a deep defensive trio of Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, and Anthony O’Connell parked inside the box from the opening minute.

Any attempts to cross the ball to Michael O’Connor were easily swatted away, which meant Shels had to try and play through the red and white wall. Their first shot on target arrived 21 minutes into the game when O’Connor twisted free from outside the area and fired into the hands of Tadhg Ryan.

A brilliant piece of goalkeeping from Ryan rescued Treaty after O’Connor picked off a misplaced pass in midfield and charged forward. The striker attempted to square the ball to Jonathon Lunney, who came up against a well-spread Ryan, who dived low to the right to save.

The first half finished with the best chance of the game so far for Shels, as Dayle Rooney flicked a corner off the outside of the post.

As the two teams began to settle in after the break, Guerins dropped a long ball right into the path of Hanlon, who could not get his footing right, and the ball rolled out of play.

Shels took the lead after an excellent passage of play which left O’Connor free inside the area and facing goal. The striker fired well out of the goalkeepers reach to make it 1-0 Shelbourne.

Treaty kept their heads up and began launching long balls forward in search of the equaliser. In the final seconds, it was Armshaw who managed to pull things back level.

The substitute launched a ball from 25 yards out, which floated over the chaotic penalty area and into the top corner in the 94th minute.

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Flemming, Marc Ludden, Anthony O’Donnell, Joe Collins, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt 56’), Matt Keane (Sean McSweeney 71’), Sean Guerins, Ed McCarthy (Willie Armstrong 71’), Callum McNamara (Mark Walsh 86’), Jack Lynch

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Kevin O’Connor, Ally Gilchrist, Jonathon Lunney, Michael O’Connor, Ryan Brennan (Brian McManus 82’), John Ross Wilson, Shane Farrell, Dayle Rooney, Luke Byrne, Georgie Poynton

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Referee: Alan Patchell.

******************************

Elsewhere tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, Cork City and Bray Wanderers drew 2-2, UCD beat Wexford FC 2-1, Galway United were 2-0 winners over Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town took three points on the road at Cabinteely, winning 1-0.

Screenshot 2021-07-09 at 22.15.03 Source: SSE Airtricity League.

About the author:

About the author
Dylan O'Connell

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie