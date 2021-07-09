Late, great equaliser ends Shelbourne's eight-game winning run and rescues point for Treaty

Treaty United 1

Shelbourne 1

A STUNNING STRIKE from Willie Armshaw in the final seconds at the Market Fields ended Shelbourne’s eight-game winning run and rescued a point for play-off chasing Treaty United.

This cancelled out Michael O’Connor’s powerful shot midway through the second half, which looked to further cement Shels’ grip at the top of the table.

The equalising goal, which came in the final seconds of extra-time, was the perfect end to a game, which was a tactical masterclass from Tommy Barrett.

To stop a Shelbourne attack which had scored 18 goals in eight games, Treaty had a deep defensive trio of Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, and Anthony O’Connell parked inside the box from the opening minute.

Any attempts to cross the ball to Michael O’Connor were easily swatted away, which meant Shels had to try and play through the red and white wall. Their first shot on target arrived 21 minutes into the game when O’Connor twisted free from outside the area and fired into the hands of Tadhg Ryan.

A brilliant piece of goalkeeping from Ryan rescued Treaty after O’Connor picked off a misplaced pass in midfield and charged forward. The striker attempted to square the ball to Jonathon Lunney, who came up against a well-spread Ryan, who dived low to the right to save.

The first half finished with the best chance of the game so far for Shels, as Dayle Rooney flicked a corner off the outside of the post.

As the two teams began to settle in after the break, Guerins dropped a long ball right into the path of Hanlon, who could not get his footing right, and the ball rolled out of play.

Shels took the lead after an excellent passage of play which left O’Connor free inside the area and facing goal. The striker fired well out of the goalkeepers reach to make it 1-0 Shelbourne.

Treaty kept their heads up and began launching long balls forward in search of the equaliser. In the final seconds, it was Armshaw who managed to pull things back level.

The substitute launched a ball from 25 yards out, which floated over the chaotic penalty area and into the top corner in the 94th minute.

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Flemming, Marc Ludden, Anthony O’Donnell, Joe Collins, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt 56’), Matt Keane (Sean McSweeney 71’), Sean Guerins, Ed McCarthy (Willie Armstrong 71’), Callum McNamara (Mark Walsh 86’), Jack Lynch

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Kevin O’Connor, Ally Gilchrist, Jonathon Lunney, Michael O’Connor, Ryan Brennan (Brian McManus 82’), John Ross Wilson, Shane Farrell, Dayle Rooney, Luke Byrne, Georgie Poynton

Referee: Alan Patchell.

Elsewhere tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, Cork City and Bray Wanderers drew 2-2, UCD beat Wexford FC 2-1, Galway United were 2-0 winners over Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town took three points on the road at Cabinteely, winning 1-0.

