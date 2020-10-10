Brennan header sees Shels pull away from relegation places

RYAN BRENNAN’S GLANCING header seven minutes from time was enough for Shelbourne to pull away from the relegation places after a 1-0 win against Waterford FC at the RSC.

Brennan headed home Georgie Poynton’s free kick which sees the home side suffer consecutive defeats.

Shelbourne started brightest as Ciaran Kilduff made space to find Dayle Rooney but his curling effort flew narrowly past Brian Murphy’s post.

Sean Quinn fired a free kick over the crossbar before Shels went even closer. Kilduff’s effort towards the back post created by a goalmouth scramble before the ball eventually dropped wide of the post; the visitors appealed for a handball but referee Damien MacGrath waved the protests away.

At the other end Waterford FC had two good chances in two minutes. Tyreke Wilson’s curling free kick was blocked by Jack Brady before he expertly saved from Ali Coote who’d be sent clear.

Ian Morris’ side went close again just before the half-hour mark. Again Kilduff found space on the right but Dayle Rooney couldn’t get a touch to his dangerous cross.

Ryan Brennan caused problems for Waterford on 34 minutes down the right and picked out Kilduff; the experienced striker firing just wide.

The home side had a chance of their own seven minutes before half time but Robbie Weir couldn’t find the target after Will Fitzgerald’s long throw, before Matthew Smith fired wide as it ended 0-0 at the break.

Georgie Poynton fired his free kick over the crossbar for the visitors as the second half started before another penalty appeal for Shelbourne was waved away.

Shels keeper Brady was called into a superb save five minutes into the second half to deny the home side: Sobowale fed Fitzgerald down the right but Kurtis Byrne saw his powerful header expertly saved.

The home side continued to create chances. Niall O’Keeffe sent Coote away but he fired over before O’Keeffe fired over three minutes later himself.

Will Fitzgerald almost broke the deadlock for Fran Rockett’s side with 13 minutes remaining. Matthew Smith found Daryl Murphy, in for his first appearance since rejoining the club, and he turned to feed Fitzgerald but he couldn’t find the target.

The winning goal arrived with seven minutes on the clock as the visitors grabbed all three points. George Poynton’s curling free kick from the left was met by Ryan Brennan who headed into the far corner to finally break the deadlock.

Daryl Murphy went close to an immediate equaliser but his powerful drive was narrowly over Jack Brady’s crossbar, before Robbie McCourt saw his strike blocked, as Shelbourne held on for an important victory.