Ex-Manchester United midfielder Kagawa completes move to Spanish second tier

Real Zaragoza will hope the 30-year-old can inspire a return to La Liga after six years in the Segunda.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 3:26 PM
45 minutes ago 1,553 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4759433
Shinji Kagawa joins Real Zaragoza.
Shinji Kagawa joins Real Zaragoza.
Shinji Kagawa joins Real Zaragoza.

SHINJI KAGAWA HAS left Borussia Dortmund to join Real Zaragoza in Spain’s second tier on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old Japan international has signed a two-year contract at La Romareda, as Los Manos prepare for a seventh successive season away from the top flight.

Attacking midfielder Kagawa joined Dortmund in 2014 for a second spell at the club following an underwhelming two-year stay at Manchester United.

Initially his return to Dortmund went to plan, playing regularly and often impressing in his first couple of years.

But he fell out of favour in the 2016-17 campaign and has failed to turn things around, featuring just twice in the Bundesliga last term before being sent out on loan to Besiktas.

Kagawa had been linked with clubs in La Liga, particularly Celta Vigo, but a move did not materialise and he has dropped down a tier.

Zaragoza will hope Kagawa proves to be the arrival who inspires a return to the top flight, having been relegated in 2012-13 as an inevitable consequence of years of financial mismanagement. 

