Shishkin stays unbeaten over fences with Aintree strike

SHISHKIN MAINTAINED HIS unbeaten record over fences with a workmanlike performance in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase.

Nico de Boinville celebrates after winning on Shishkin. Source: PA

Nicky Henderson’s exciting prospect may not have been as impressive as in previous races, but the 1-8 favourite got the job done to complete the Cheltenham/Aintree two-mile novice Grade One double after taking the Arkle Trophy last month.

Gumball made the running until Nico de Boinville decided to go on some way from home.

My Drogo ridden by Harry Skelton clears the last. Source: PA

My Drogo took his winning run to four with a most convincing performance in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

Connections of the Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old decided to miss Cheltenham and it proved a wise move, with My Drogo powering home under Harry Skelton.

Pulling away in the closing stages, the 5-4 favourite crossed the line nine and a half lengths clear of Minella Drama, ridden by Skelton’s title rival Brian Hughes. Guard Your Dreams was half a length away in third. The first three were well ahead of Ballyadam in fourth for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead.