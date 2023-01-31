Points from Clare duo help UL send Sigerson champions Galway to exit door

UL 1-15

University of Galway 2-10

(After extra-time)

CLARE DUO EMMET McMahon and Ciarán Downes struck the only points in the second half of the extra-time to enable UL to knock out reigning Sigerson Cup champions University of Galway tonight.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO UL's Ciaran Downes and Galway's Paul Kelly (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

UL deserved this quarter-final success but the outcome was in doubt until the finish with extra-time required before the semi-finalist was identified in Dangan.

Normal time finished in huge excitement as Galway senior Sean Kelly came off the bench to strike an inspirational point to tie the teams, making amends for a shot moments earlier that hit the post.

That left it 2-10 to 1-13 before Matthew Tierney and McMahon swapped points in the first half of extra time. McMahon boomed over a point from a free after the midway mark of extra time and despite University of Galway pounding on the pressure, the levelling score refused to arrive for them. UL capitalised to launch a late breakaway attack that saw Downes fist over the insurance point.

Tom Maher / INPHO University of Galway's Matthew Tierney. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The game had started with University of Galway in flying form as they rattled the net twice in the first half. The opening goal arrived ten minutes in, a cool and crisp finish home by Clare forward Mark McInerney. Then after a high punt was delivered towards their goal in the 18th minute, UL’s defence was unable to deal with it properly and Gerard Davoren got on the the end to bundle home the second goal.

That score pushed University of Galway six points clear, 2-2 to 0-2, but UL made the deficit a more manageable one at three points by the interval. Paul Keaney, Darragh Cashman and Mark Linehan all raised white flags to see them 2-3 to 0-6 adrift. University of Galway knocked over the first two points of the second half but then conceded 1-5 without reply.

UL's Paul Walsh.

UL rattled off five points on the bounce to have drawn level, 2-5 to 0-11, by the 48th minute. Cashman, Ciaran Downes and free-taker Keaney were all on target. Then UL received a huge boost as substitute Paul Walsh seized a wayward kickout and floated the ball to the net with a precise finish.

The tension was ratcheted up in the finale, the home team bagging two points before Keaney and Matthew Tierney swapped pointed frees. That left the minimum between them, University of Galway placing the UL defence under siege in injury-time. That paved the way for Sean Kelly to be the hero, nailing a point after a surging run, moments after hitting the post with an effort.

