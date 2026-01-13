UL reach Sigerson Cup quarter-finals after win over holders DCU as TU Dublin advance

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 2A

UL 1-18 DCU 0-12

UCD 3-16 Maynooth 2-14

TU Dublin 3-21 MTU Kerry 2-10

DKIT 3-16 TUS Midlands 1-10

****

A TERRIFIC FIRST-half display laid the platform for a big win for UL in the Sigerson Cup, sending holders DCU down the backdoor route again.

DCU bounced back from a Round 2A defeat last year to take the title and will hope to do so again after a surprise nine-point loss on home soil.

Leading by four points early on, the game suddenly turned against DCU who coughed up a goal to Brian McNamara, a two-pointer to Conal Dawson and a series of points to Mayo duo Frank Irwin and Cian McHale.

Advertisement

By half-time, UL were 1-11 to 0-6 ahead and broke just about even in the second-half to back up their own Round 1 win over ATU Galway and surge through to the quarter-finals.

TU Dublin, beaten on penalties in last year’s semi-final, will join them in the quarter-finals after a similarly comprehensive 3-21 to 2-10 win over MTU Kerry.

Meath’s Jordan Morris fired 1-2 for TU Dublin, the same tally that Wicklow’s Conor Fee and Sean Hanifin registered.

But the real star was another Meath man, towering midfielder Cian McBride, who lorded it in Grangegorman. All three of the TU Dublin goals came in the first-half and left them leading 3-9 to 1-8.

And they killed off the game after the restart, scoring seven points in a row and, remarkably, turning over six MTU Kerry kick-outs on the spin in a period of total dominance.

Paudie O’Leary scored the two goals for MTU Kerry who will have a chance to atone in Round 3.

Mayo’s Sam Callinan, Darragh Reilly and Joe Quigley banged in the goals for UCD in their win over a Maynooth side desperate to improve on last year’s quarter-final exit.

UCD, beaten in the last two finals, had to bounce back from an early James Harris goal at Belfield but were settled by two green flags in response from Quigley and Reilly approaching the quarter hour mark.

Meanwhile, there was a strong performance from DKIT who barged past TUS Midlands thanks to goals from Craig Callanan, Kian Mulligan and Aaron O’Neill. Monaghan’s Stephen Mooney and Louth attacker Kieran McArdle added seven points between them too as the Louth side secured their quarter-final place.