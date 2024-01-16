Derry youngster Gilmore wraps up UCD's impressive win over Ulster University

Sigerson Cup results

UCD 1-13 Ulster University 0-8

Queen’s University 1-14 TUS Midlands 1-10

Maynooth University 0-7 University of Limerick 0-8

A GOAL FROM Derry youngster Donncha Gilmore helped 14-man UCD to an impressive double-scores win over Ulster University in Round 2A of the Sigerson Cup on Tuesday night.

Dublin’s Kieran Kennedy was shown a straight red card in the first half, but UCD made light of that numerical disadvantage to turn over Conor Deegan’s side, who arrived in Belfield looking to back up their win over holders UCC in Round 1.

UCD — who exited in the quarter-finals last year — led 0-7 to 0-3 at the break, but UU fought their way back with the first three scores after the restart to trail by just one, 0-7 to 0-6.

From there, UCD found another gear and outscored their visitors 1-6 to 0-2 for the remainder, with Gilmore’s goal sealing their victory.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Queen’s University were four-point winners against TUS Midlands in Páirc Esler, while University of Limerick edged a one-point win against Maynooth University.