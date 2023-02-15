UCC land Sigerson Cup title with extra-time win over UL

UCC 1-16

UL 0-16

(After extra-time)

FOR THE THIRD time in four games, UCC needed extra time but for once, they didn’t require penalties to claim the college’s 24th Sigerson Cup title.

Laszlo Gezo / INPHO UCC's Shane Merritt and UL's Daniel Walsh. Laszlo Gezo / INPHO / INPHO

Dylan Geaney kicked 1-4 as he became the third Dingle Geaney to win a Sigerson this decade after Paul (2014) and Conor (2019).

Legendary Cork manager Billy Morgan, just turned 78, has now led UCC to four Sigerson titles in 12 seasons, while UL’s wait for their first goes on.

UL had netted 11 times in their five games but it was UCC who got the crucial goal, Geaney smartly punching a dropping free to the net in the fourth minute.

They almost had a second moments later, Mark Cronin’s snapshot hitting the base of the post and rolling wide.

At the other end, Daniel Walsh saw a goal chance saved by Dylan Foley and Briain Murphy blocked Ciarán Downes’ follow-up shot.

Corner-back Maurice Shanley strode forward to set up two points for UCC as they struck four in a row to lead 1-4 to 0-2, with Cathail O’Mahony and Killian Falvey kicking fine scores from play.

UL began to make more of their chances with the next three points from Emmet McMahon, kicking their first from play in the 25th minute, Darragh Cashman, and Downes. 1-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Laszlo Gezo / INPHO UCC's Fionn Herlihy in action against the UL defence. Laszlo Gezo / INPHO / INPHO

UCC scored the first three points into the wind on the resumption, with Geaney and Cronin clipping points before teaming up for a well-worked mark, converted by Cronin.

But in the space of nine second-half minutes, UL turned the game with seven points on the trot. As they penned in UCC from their kick-out, Jack Coyne and Jack Glynn strode forward from defence for a pair, while McMahon’s brace put them two up.

Although Fionn Herlihy miscued a goal chance wide, Cronin and O’Mahony conjured up super individual points to edge UCC ahead but Coyne fisted UL level.

Into stoppage time and it came down to the two no.35s; substitute Michael O’Gara putting UCC ahead but Cashman sending it to extra time.

UCC had mastered the conditions by then, Herlihy, Seán O’Connor, and Cronin (free) kicking points into the wind, with McMahon scoring UL’s sole reply.

UCC’s defence was stubborn and Geaney’s free was the only score in the second period as UL finished with 13 on the field after black cards for Colm Moriarty and McMahon.

Advertisement

Scorers for UCC: Dylan Geaney 1-4 (0-3f), Mark Cronin 0-5 (3f), Cathail O’Mahony 0-2, Fionn Herlihy 0-2, Killian Falvey 0-1, Michael O’Gara 0-1, Seán O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for UL: Emmet McMahon 0-4, Paul Keaney 0-3 (3f), Ciarán Downes 0-2, Darragh Cashman 0-2, Jack Coyne 0-2, Mark Lenehan 0-1, Jack Glynn 0-1, Eoghan McLaughlin 0-1.

UCC

1. Dylan Foley (Éire Óg, Cork)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty, Cork), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree, Cork), 4. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

7. Bill Curtin (Kilshannig, Cork), 24. Ruairí Murphy (Listry, Kerry), 6. Briain Murphy (Nemo Rangers, Cork)

8. Shane Merritt (Mallow, Cork), 9. Brian Hartnett (Douglas, Cork)

10. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg, Cork), 11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys, Cork), 12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry)

22. Dylan Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), 18. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork), 25. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown, Cork)

Subs

35. Michael O’Gara (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for Falvey (48)

30. Liam Wall (Kilmurry, Cork) for Curtin (50)

15. Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary) for C O’Mahony (60 inj)

5. Mark Cooper (Dr Crokes, Kerry) for B Murphy (63)

13. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for Geaney (77)

21. Dan Peet (Clonakilty, Cork) for Bourke (80)

UL

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway)

24. Jack Glynn (Claregalway, Galway), 17. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), 31. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

35. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), 12. Jack O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly), 4. Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare)

6. Paul Keaney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim), 30. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart, Clare)

34. Ciarán Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), 7. Ikem Ugwueru (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare), 26. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo)

25. John Hayes (St Kieran’s, Limerick), 2. Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey, Clare), 5. Mark Lenehan (Buttevant, Cork)

Subs

33. Brian McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare) for McLaughlin (11-13, blood)

32. Paul Walsh (Brosna, Kerry) for Hayes (h-t)

13. Seán McDonnell (Mallow, Cork) for Ugwueru (35)

33. McNamara for O’Brien (39)

11. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites, Mayo) for Lenehan (48)

29. Conell Dempsey (Knockmore, Mayo) for Keaney (58)

18. David Mangan (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for Griffin (e-t)

3. Cian Glennon (St Faithleach’s, Roscommon) for D Walsh (68)

15. Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for McDonnell (h-t e-t)

22. Seán O’Leary (Kilcummin, Kerry) for Coyne (75)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.