Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Former Ireland international striker Simon Cox retires from football

The 34-year-old scored four goals in 30 appearances for the Boys in Green and is seeking a new career in coaching.

By Gavan Casey Friday 15 Oct 2021, 7:13 PM
37 minutes ago 1,459 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5576261
Simon Cox celebrating a goal against the Czech Republic in 2012.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Simon Cox celebrating a goal against the Czech Republic in 2012.
Simon Cox celebrating a goal against the Czech Republic in 2012.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland striker Simon Cox has retired from football aged 34.

Cox, who was eligible to represent Ireland through a grandmother from Galway, earned 30 international caps between 2011 and 2014, scoring four goals.

He netted on his debut for the Boys in Green against Northern Ireland in a 5-0 Nations Cup victory and later represented Ireland at Euro 2012.

Cox’s club career saw him represent a multitude of English sides, most notably West Bromwich Albion for whom he played 37 times in the Premier League.

He most recently played for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia’s A-League, completing his Uefa A Licence while living Down Under for two years.

Cox returned home to England with his family earlier this year and is set to embark on a career in coaching.

“Today is the day that every footballer knows will come but never looks forward to,” he wrote on Twitter.

“After speaking with my family today, I announce my retirement from playing the sport I love. I’ve been fortunate to have lived through a dream and which I’ve been able to share with the people closest to me.

“I was a young boy from Reading who grew up watching his boyhood club to playing and scoring for them and being a part of the historic 106 club gaining promotion to the promised land.

“A young lad who dreamt of playing and scoring in the @premierleague to someone who represented @FAIreland 30 times and being part of the squad that went to the European Championships 2012 in Poland and Ukraine for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“I’ve made over 500 appearances and scored over 130 goals for clubs and country taking me across the @premierleague, @SkyBetChamp, @SkyBetLeagueOne and most recently The @aleaguemen in Australia.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’d like to say thank you to all the managers who gave me a chance and to all the players and staff that I’ve had the pleasure to meet and play with in my career.

“As much as I’m calling time on a playing career this is not the end in football for me.

“Since returning from Australia earlier this year I’ve been quietly going about seeking coaching/management roles but I never envisioned it being as challenging as it has been so far.

“I know that whoever gives me the opportunity to prove myself will see that I’m ready and raring to go with a career’s worth of experience and knowledge to pass on to the next generation of players.

“Whilst I’m closing the door and looking back fondly on a career I’ve been lucky to have had I’m generally excited and looking for to the next chapter in football.

“Having now completed my Uefa A Licence and a Masters in Football Business & Management the future is really something I’m looking forward to as a coach or as part of the back room management staff.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie