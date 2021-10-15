Former Ireland international striker Simon Cox retires from football

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland striker Simon Cox has retired from football aged 34.

Cox, who was eligible to represent Ireland through a grandmother from Galway, earned 30 international caps between 2011 and 2014, scoring four goals.

He netted on his debut for the Boys in Green against Northern Ireland in a 5-0 Nations Cup victory and later represented Ireland at Euro 2012.

Cox’s club career saw him represent a multitude of English sides, most notably West Bromwich Albion for whom he played 37 times in the Premier League.

He most recently played for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia’s A-League, completing his Uefa A Licence while living Down Under for two years.

Cox returned home to England with his family earlier this year and is set to embark on a career in coaching.

“Today is the day that every footballer knows will come but never looks forward to,” he wrote on Twitter.

“After speaking with my family today, I announce my retirement from playing the sport I love. I’ve been fortunate to have lived through a dream and which I’ve been able to share with the people closest to me.

“I was a young boy from Reading who grew up watching his boyhood club to playing and scoring for them and being a part of the historic 106 club gaining promotion to the promised land.

“A young lad who dreamt of playing and scoring in the @premierleague to someone who represented @FAIreland 30 times and being part of the squad that went to the European Championships 2012 in Poland and Ukraine for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“I’ve made over 500 appearances and scored over 130 goals for clubs and country taking me across the @premierleague, @SkyBetChamp, @SkyBetLeagueOne and most recently The @aleaguemen in Australia.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the managers who gave me a chance and to all the players and staff that I’ve had the pleasure to meet and play with in my career.

“As much as I’m calling time on a playing career this is not the end in football for me.

“Since returning from Australia earlier this year I’ve been quietly going about seeking coaching/management roles but I never envisioned it being as challenging as it has been so far.

“I know that whoever gives me the opportunity to prove myself will see that I’m ready and raring to go with a career’s worth of experience and knowledge to pass on to the next generation of players.

“Whilst I’m closing the door and looking back fondly on a career I’ve been lucky to have had I’m generally excited and looking for to the next chapter in football.

“Having now completed my Uefa A Licence and a Masters in Football Business & Management the future is really something I’m looking forward to as a coach or as part of the back room management staff.”