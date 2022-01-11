Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Zebo to face disciplinary hearing after red card in Munster-Ulster clash

The Munster player was shown a red card for the first time in his career during the Thomond Park clash.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,825 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5651278
Simon Zebo receives a red card from Mike Adamson.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Simon Zebo receives a red card from Mike Adamson.
Simon Zebo receives a red card from Mike Adamson.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER’S SIMON ZEBO will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow after the red card he was shown in the first half of last Saturday night’s game against Ulster.

Zebo was dismissed in the opening half of the United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park after a hit on Michael Lowry.

He was shown a red card for the first time in his career, sanctioned under Law 9.13 that states ‘a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously’.

The URC have today confirmed that Zebo will face the disciplinary committee tomorrow, which places his availability for this weekend’s Champions Cup game against Castres in doubt.

The full URC statement reads:

“A Disciplinary Committee will meet on Wednesday 12 January to consider the red card against Simon Zebo (No 11) of Munster Rugby which occurred against Ulster Rugby on Saturday 8 January.

“The incident occurred in the 14th minute of the United Rugby Championship Round 10 fixture at Thomond Park.

“The Player received a red card for Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The Player will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference, the Panel will comprise of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland).”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie