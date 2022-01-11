Zebo to face disciplinary hearing after red card in Munster-Ulster clash

MUNSTER’S SIMON ZEBO will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow after the red card he was shown in the first half of last Saturday night’s game against Ulster.

Zebo was dismissed in the opening half of the United Rugby Championship clash at Thomond Park after a hit on Michael Lowry.

He was shown a red card for the first time in his career, sanctioned under Law 9.13 that states ‘a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously’.

The URC have today confirmed that Zebo will face the disciplinary committee tomorrow, which places his availability for this weekend’s Champions Cup game against Castres in doubt.

The full URC statement reads:

“A Disciplinary Committee will meet on Wednesday 12 January to consider the red card against Simon Zebo (No 11) of Munster Rugby which occurred against Ulster Rugby on Saturday 8 January.

“The incident occurred in the 14th minute of the United Rugby Championship Round 10 fixture at Thomond Park.

“The Player received a red card for Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

“The Player will face a Disciplinary Panel via videoconference, the Panel will comprise of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland).”

