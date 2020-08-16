Meath senior club suspends GAA activities due to Covid-19 case

MEATH’S SIMONSTOWN GAELS have become the latest club to suspend all GAA activities due to an adult player testing positive for Covid-19.

The club announced their decision in a statement this evening:

A decision has been made to suspend all GAA activities at Simonstown GFC for 48 hours as a result of one adult panel member testing positive to Covid-19. All GAA and HSE guidelines have been followed and we await further advice from theHSE team. We ask all our members, players and coaches to maintain vigilance in the battle against Covid-19.

, and coaches to maintain vigilance in the battle against Covid-19 — Simonstown Gaels (@simonstowngaels) August 16, 2020

Simonstown Gaels are one of the leading football clubs in Meath having won the county senior crown in 2016 and 2017.

Their senior team lost out in group stage action in the Meath senior football championship on Friday night against Nobber by 2-16 to 0-20. They won their opening game by 1-14 to 0-11 against Skryne.

On Friday it had been announced that a player from Dublin senior club Raheny had tested positive for Covid-19 which resulted in today’s championship game against St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh being postponed.