Camogie Association chief executive Sinéad McNulty steps down

CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION CEO Sinéad McNulty has announced that she is stepping from the position after a six-year stint.

McNulty confirmed her decision in a post on her LinkedIn account, describing her time as the camogie Ard Stiurthóir was an “incredible journey.” She was previously the Head of Sport at TU Dublin, City Campus.

Her departure comes at a time when the GAA is planning a merger in 2027 which will bring men’s football, Ladies Football, hurling and camogie under one umbrella association.

Advertisement

McNulty’s statement in full reads:

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as Ard Stiurthóir of An Cumann Camógaíochta.

“The last 6 years have been an incredible journey, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

“To the entire Camogie team, your passion, dedication, and resilience have been the driving force behind our success. Thank you for your trust, commitment and hard work.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have led such a brilliant and dedicated team and worked with amazing volunteers across the country and internationally.

“While this chapter is closing, I am excited to watch Camogie continue to thrive. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of you.

“I have amazing memories, and am now looking forward to a short break, before starting my next career adventure.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh, agus tog go bog é.”