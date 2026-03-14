France crowned Six Nations champions after stunning finale in Paris

FRANCE HAVE BEEN crowned Six Nations champions after a dramatic last-gasp 48-46 win over England in Paris in the final game of the championship.

It was a thrilling finale to one of the best Six Nations ever and France are champions despite Steve Borthwick’s England nearly causing a big upset at Stade de France.

It took huge composure from France fullback Thomas Ramos to land a 45-metre penalty with the clock nearly three minutes in the red to seal the title for them. Fabien Galthié’s men retain their crown.

Ireland’s 43-21 win over Scotland earlier today was nearly enough, with Andy Farrell’s men so close to upgrading their Triple Crown for the championship outright.

Ireland had put themselves in pole position as they moved to the top of the table with a six-try victory over Scotland, retaining the Triple Crown in the process, but they had to wait on the outcome in Paris. And now they have to settle for a highly creditable second-place finish.

They needed a favour from England and Borthwick’s men almost delivered it, only for Ramos to show his mettle off the tee with the title on the line.

With France trailing 27-24 at half time in Paris, Irish hopes were high, and it was an enthralling second half too.

England's Ollie Chessum celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

France had opened the scoring with a Louis Bielle-Biarrey try off Thomas Ramos’ clever grubber kick, but England quickly hit back with a slick Tom Roebuck try. Bielle-Biarrey added his second from Matthieu Jalibert’s kick assist, yet England responded strongly again as Cadan Murley dotted down from a smart Ben Spencer grubber kick.

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England then scored through Ollie Chessum and Alex Coles to shift in front, although a penalty try from the French maul brought them back within three points at the break, with English prop Ellis Genge also sin-binned.

And France started the second half like they meant business against 14-man England, sweeping their way to Bielle-Biarrey’s hat-trick try from captain Antoine Dupont’s pass.

With Genge still in the bin, France scored again as Dupont quick-tapped a penalty and swung the ball wide right for Theo Attissogbe to finish.

Suddenly, France were 38-27 ahead and it seemed ominous but just before Genge returned, Chessum picked off Jalibert’s pass and raced away to score from his own half, although he made life tricky for out-half Fin Smith by not heading towards the posts. The conversion attempt was wide.

But England were restored to 15 and had renewed intent, leading to a cracking try finished by replacement Marcus Smith, who then landed the conversion. England led 39-38 heading into the final quarter.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey was lethal for France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But the game swung back in French favour as England grubber-kicked away an advantage and les Bleus struck ruthlessly in transition as Bielle-Biarrey scorched after Ramos’ deep kick through to calmly nudge the ball over the line and score his fourth.

England kicked a penalty into touch 10 metres out with under nine minutes remaining and they piled pressure on, with replacement France prop Demba Bamba then sin-binned for another maul infringement.

England went close with five minutes left on the clock, only for Luke Cowan-Dickie to be held up over the tryline brilliantly by Charles Ollivon, in what were agonising scenes for Irish supporters.

But England flooded back at 14-man France and centre Tommy Freeman surged over under the posts, sparking wild celebrations for both English and Irish fans alike as Borthwick’s side moved 46-45 in front. They were short-lived.

Ramos had the final say and France are champions. Paris erupted in delight.