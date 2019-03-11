Set-play or open play: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend

Owen Farrell on the bench celebrating England's win with fans. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WERE SOME beautiful tries in the Six Nations this weekend. Some pre-planned and expertly executed, others materialising from a powerful burst or carry through contact.

By happy coincidence, all six teams are represented in our short-list for tries of the round. Have a gawk back at them here.

Josh Adams (v Scotland)

A slick early move from the Welsh back-line was made all the slicker by Adams’ sublime sidestep outside Blair Kinghorn and away to the try-line.

Darcy Graham v (Wales)

Just as well Ireland’s set-moves were so tight against France, because Joe Schmidt was in danger of being shown up by Gregor Townsend after this scintillating left-to-right move featuring a terrific reverse pass from Finn Russell and great support lines from Byron McGuigan and Adam Hastings before Graham applied the finish.

Tommy Allan (v England)

There wasn’t much to shout about for Italy in London, but after 19 phases of pressure, Allan brought out two delicious dummies to cut past Joe Cokanasiga and Ben Youngs to level the scores (briefly).

Manu Tuilagi (v Italy)

England’s destructive centre scored a fine individual effort earlier in the game, but we’ve picked his second score against Italy because it features a series of brilliant passes; from Owen Farrell’s big switch to Jamie George’s terrific assist.

Johnny Sexton (v France)

Clinical passing, dummy runners showing real intent and animation, a tidy offload, a tight loop and opponents sent running into eachother. This was what Ireland fans needed to see after a tough February.

Yoann Huget (v Ireland)

With 76 and a half minutes gone and a man in the bin, France finally showed their cutting edge in attack to punish some tiring Irish defenders and avoid being ‘nilled’ in Dublin. Gregory Alldritt stormed between Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan to tee up Huget.

Choose your favourite from the six above, or tell us the glaring omission you would pick.

