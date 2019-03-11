This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Set-play or open play: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend

By a quirk of our try taste-buds this week, all six sides have an entry.

By Sean Farrell Monday 11 Mar 2019, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,482 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4534356

Owen Farrell high fives young fans Owen Farrell on the bench celebrating England's win with fans. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WERE SOME beautiful tries in the Six Nations this weekend. Some pre-planned and expertly executed, others materialising from a powerful burst or carry through contact.

By happy coincidence, all six teams are represented in our short-list for tries of the round. Have a gawk back at them here. 

Josh Adams (v Scotland)

A slick early move from the Welsh back-line was made all the slicker by Adams’ sublime sidestep outside Blair Kinghorn and away to the try-line.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Darcy Graham v (Wales)

Just as well Ireland’s set-moves were so tight against France, because Joe Schmidt was in danger of being shown up by Gregor Townsend after this scintillating left-to-right move featuring a terrific reverse pass from Finn Russell and great support lines from Byron McGuigan and Adam Hastings before Graham applied the finish.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Tommy Allan (v England)

There wasn’t much to shout about for Italy in London, but after 19 phases of pressure, Allan brought out two delicious dummies to cut past Joe Cokanasiga and Ben Youngs to level the scores (briefly).

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Manu Tuilagi (v Italy)

England’s destructive centre scored a fine individual effort earlier in the game, but we’ve picked his second score against Italy because it features a series of brilliant passes; from Owen Farrell’s big switch to Jamie George’s terrific assist.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Johnny Sexton (v France)

Clinical passing, dummy runners showing real intent and animation, a tidy offload, a tight loop and opponents sent running into eachother. This was what Ireland fans needed to see after a tough February.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Yoann Huget (v Ireland)

With 76 and a half minutes gone and a man in the bin, France finally showed their cutting edge in attack to punish some tiring Irish defenders and avoid being ‘nilled’ in Dublin. Gregory Alldritt stormed between Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan to tee up Huget.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

Choose your favourite from the six above, or tell us the glaring omission you would pick.


