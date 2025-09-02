Six Nations TV coverage to remain on RTÉ and Virgin Media until 2029

FREE-TO-AIR Six Nations coverage in Ireland has been confirmed until 2029 after the announcement of today a new long-term partnership with Virgin Media Television and RTÉ.

The arrangement will see free-to-air coverage continue of the men’s, women’s and U20 Six Nations Championships. RTÉ and Virgin Media have shared coverage of the Six Nations tournaments since 2022.

In 2026, RTÉ will show eight fixtures from the men’s championship, including two Ireland games, along with seven women’s fixtures, and seven U20 matches, three of which will be Ireland games in respective tournaments.

Virgin Media will cover seven men’s fixtures, three of which will be Ireland games, along with eight women’s, and eight U20 fixtures, with two Ireland fixtures in each of those championships.

Ireland's Aoife Wafer was voted 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

This format of fixture sharing will alternate between RTÉ and Virgin Media for each year of the partnership. The exact fixtures that each broadcaster will cover next year will follow in due course.

“As the most watched sports event in the country, ensuring the Six Nations Championship remains accessible to all fans was of paramount importance to the IRFU,” said Kevin Potts, IRFU CEO.

“We are thrilled that through this new partnership, the Guinness Men’s and Women’s Six Nations will continue to be available free-to-air, allowing millions of Irish rugby supporters to enjoy the tournament, live on their screens.

“As the sport’s popularity continues to grow, these partnerships with RTÉ and Virgin Media will ensure that rugby remains at the heart of Irish sport, enabling the next generation of fans to experience the excitement and passion of international rugby.”

Virgin Media TV presenter Joe Molloy with Rob Kearney, Matt Williams, and Shane Horgan. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Virgin Media Television Director of News and Sport, Mick McCaffrey said:

“Free-to-air broadcasting has been instrumental in the growing popularity of rugby in Ireland. Together with RTÉ, we’re ensuring that the men’s, women’s and U20 Six Nations remain accessible to fans across the country, and we look forward to delivering four more years of top-class rugby to Irish audiences.”

Presenter Jacqui Hurley with Stephen Ferris, Jamie Heaslip, and Donal Lenihan for RTÉ Television. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Group Head of Sport, RTÉ, Declan McBennett, said:

“The Six Nations tournaments remain marquee international sports rights and RTÉ are delighted to join with Virgin Media in bringing the games to a mass audience. The tournaments continue to deliver memorable moments and Ireland’s success in recent years is further evidence of just how important these games are to the Irish sporting public. We hugely value this opportunity to acquire the rights free-to-air and to serve our audience.”