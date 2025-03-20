Two Irish players feature in Six Nations team of the tournament

TWO IRISH players have been included in the fans’ Six Nations Team of The Championship.

Over 15,000 supporters voted to decide the top player in each position, with Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter included.

Porter features at loosehead prop after hitting 99 attacking rucks — at least 22 more than any other player in his position — while also completing 52 tackles, with only one other prop surpassing 50.

Sheehan is recognised after five tries took his all-time Six Nations tally to 13 — at least four more than any other forward in Championship history.

His hat trick against Italy made him the second forward to achieve this feat, after CJ Stander in 2017.

England’s Will Stuart completes the front row.

France’s Mickaël Guillard and English star Maro Itoje make up the second row.

The back row comprises Tom Curry of England, Wales’ Jac Morgan and French star Grégory Alldritt.

France’s Antoine Dupont features at scrum-half with Fin Smith of England selected at fly-half.

France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who made history with a record-breaking eight tries is joined on the wings by the similarly prolific Tommy Freeman of England.

Italy’s Tommaso Menoncello and Scotland’s Huw Jones are the centre pairing, while another Scot, Blair Kinghorn claims the full-back jersey.

Meanwhile, fans have until 10pm on 24 March to vote for the Player of the Championship from four shortlisted nominees. More info here.