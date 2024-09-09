Sharks confirm return of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN Siya Kolisi has rejoined the Sharks after spending last season at Racing 92.

The 33-year-old had for weeks been expected to return to his former club after a year in France, with Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus preferring that his national-team captain be based in South Africa.

Kolisi, 33, spent two years with the Sharks before moving to the Top 14 after last year’s World Cup.

The 88-cap Springbok will join up with the URC side after this year’s Rugby Championship.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories,” Kolisi said.

“We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home. I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to re-join the Hollywoodbets Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out onto the park at Hollywoodbets Kings Park during the 2024/2025 rugby season.”

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell added: “Siya is an influential player, whose leadership and passion is known and celebrated across the globe. We are glad that he has chosen to return to Durban and don the black and white jersey once again.

“The positive influence he has on young players and the high standards that he sets for himself and those around him, is beneficial to any team he is part of. Off the field, the immense contribution that he makes can never be underestimated.

“Siya is a much-loved sports personality who has the respect and love of all South Africans, and I am sure that everyone will join us in welcoming our national hero back home.”